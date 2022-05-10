Another Sylacauga burglary, another arrest warrant, another trip to jail for Montevallo man

A Montevallo man has been charged with two counts of third-degree burglary relating to two incidents in Sylacauga.
Christopher Andrew Grimes, 38, has been arrested in Sylacauga twice within the past month. According to Chief Kelley Johnson, the first incident was at a residence on South Church Street on April 5. The resident found a broken window in the bathroom and, thanks to a recently installed security and alarm system, had footage of a white male breaking into the house. The male was later identified as Grimes. A warrant was issued for Grimes’ arrest, and he was served with the warrant May 5. He was released on a $7,500 bond the same day, Johnson said.
The second burglary was April 16, Johnson said, at a business on West Fort Williams Street. A patrol officer spotted a white male inside the business, also later identified as Grimes. Again, he was arrested for burglary in the third degree with a $7,500 bond set by District Judge Jeb Fannin. He also bonded out on this charge.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.