Anonymous donor's gift will allow Talladega College to give 'Angel Awards'

TALLADEGA — Thanks to an anonymous donor, Talladega College will be awarding 100 students $2,500 scholarships for the coming academic year.
According to a news release, the college recently received a quarter million dollar donation, which it will use to create “Angel Awards.”
College President Dr. Billy Hawkins said he was deeply grateful for the donation, which will “enable the college to remain committed to its foundational principles of providing educational excellence through various equity and access platforms to help each student realize their fullest potential. … Talladega College provides premium, individualized and caring services for all our students and community members. We are grateful to have been selected to receive such a benevolent endowment that will aid in the continuation of our mission of producing contributing members to our communities.”
He added, “With the perpetual support of our donors, Talladega College will remain the epitome of academic excellence and achievement.”
Hawkins added that he was contacted about the possibility of the donation about a month ago.
The criteria for awarding the scholarships had not been published Wednesday.