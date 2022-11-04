 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anonymous donor seeks others to help Palmer Place

Palmer Place

Palmer Place is benefiting from an anonymous donor.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

For at least the fourth year in a row, Palmer Place, the Talladega County Children’s Advocacy Center, is seeing its state funding cut, to the point that director Nancy Green is concerned that it will not be able to balance the budget.

And for the second year in a row, an anonymous individual has come forward with a substantial donation, but the donor wants to see the other people in Talladega step up as well.