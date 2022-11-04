Anonymous donor seeks others to help Palmer Place

For at least the fourth year in a row, Palmer Place, the Talladega County Children’s Advocacy Center, is seeing its state funding cut, to the point that director Nancy Green is concerned that it will not be able to balance the budget.
And for the second year in a row, an anonymous individual has come forward with a substantial donation, but the donor wants to see the other people in Talladega step up as well.
“He has promised to donate $7,500 if we can raise that same amount from other sources by Christmas,” Green said. “All of the services we offer here are free, so any amount someone wants to give will definitely help.”
The same donor came forward last year, and matched the first $5,000 in donations by the end of the tax season in January.
The money will definitely be needed.
“We haven’t gotten the final number from the (Alabama Department of Economic and Consumer Affairs) yet, but when we were preparing our grant for next year, we were told we should expect at least a 20 percent cut on top of the cuts we’ve gotten for the last several years. If that happens, we won’t be able to balance the budget without outside donations.”
With a full-time staff of two, Palmer Place conducts forensic interviews with child victims and witnesses to violent or sexual crimes, provides court preparation and free counseling for as long as it is needed. As rates of violent crime increased in Talladega, so has its caseload.
In addition, Green pointed out, in the last few years, more and more cases have been made against sexual predators who target multiple victims.
Each one of those victims is eligible for free counseling through Palmer Place.
To donate, call 256-315-2662 or visit the Palmer Place offices at 305 Court Street South in Talladega. The agency is also on Facebook. To make a donation to the United Way of North Talladega County, call 256-362-4665, visit uwntc.org or email talladegaunitedway@gmail.com.
Palmer Place is also a United Way agency.