 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Announcement: Talladega City Council meeting is postponed

Talladega City Hall teaser

TALLADEGA — The Talladega City Council meeting scheduled for March 28 has been canceled.

The next council meeting will be April 4, starting at 5 p.m. in the council chamber at City Hall.

Tags