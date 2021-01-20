Anniston's Robertson will have art exhibition at Talladega College

The Goodnow Fine Arts Center on the campus of Talladega College will host an exhibition by one of their own starting Thursday, according to a news release.
Susan Robertson of Anniston has been an instructor in the college’s department of humanities and fine arts since 2018. She holds a bachelor’s degree in art and a master of fine arts in visual communication from Jacksonville State University. She also works as a graphic designer, according to the release.
According to the release, “Robertson’s work explores the historical as well as contemporary cultural expectations assigned to the female body and consciousness. Her large scale digital prints are montages of images sourced from art history and contemporary open-source digital photography. She says exhibiting her work is an opportunity for her to illustrate to her students how powerfully visual composition can communicate messages. Her work bridges traditional and digital media. The exhibit features 10 large scale prints and a screen based motion graphic.”
The exhibit will include a reception Jan. 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., which will be open to the public. Masks and social distancing requirements will be strictly enforced. The exhibit may also be viewed online at goodnow.gallery.