Anniston man dies in two-vehicle accident in Talladega County

A two-vehicle accident in Talladega County on Friday night took the life of an Anniston man.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, Eric D. Owen, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:26 p.m., a little less than an hour after the accident.
Murphy said it appeared that Oden had been driving northbound in the southbound lane of Alabama 21 North near the intersection with Curry Station Road, just outside of Munford.
Alabama State Troopers responded to the accident. There was no further information available, including anything regarding injuries to the other driver involved in the apparent head-on collision.
Murphy said blood was drawn from Oden and will be sent for toxicology testing.