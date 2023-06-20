Anniston man dead in Talladega shooting

An Anniston man was shot and killed in Talladega Saturday night, and a second victim was wounded in the same attack, according to Talladega police.
According to the official release, “On June 17, at approximately 9:32 pm, officers of the Talladega Police Department responded to (Alabama) 21 North, near Eastaboga Road in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a vehicle parked on the side of the road and two gunshot victims inside. One victim was identified as Quontavious Janard Cooper, 22.”
Cooper was transported to UAB Hospital, where he later died of his injuries. The second victim suffered minor injuries and was treated and released.
Investigators believe the shooting took place at the intersection of Haynes Street and Battle Street in Talladega. Beyond that, few other details were readily available Tuesday afternoon.
Cooper is the third homicide victim in the city of Talladega in calendar 2023.
D’Juante “Fred” Dickerson and Montrell Johnson were both killed during an apparent shoot-out in Talladega Downs in March. Adrian D. Swain and Dennis U. Swain, respectively, have been charged with their killings.
Anyone that may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact investigators at 256-362-4508.