Anniston man dead in Talladega shooting

An Anniston man was shot and killed in Talladega Saturday night, and a second victim was wounded in the same attack, according to Talladega police.

According to the official release, “On June 17, at approximately 9:32 pm, officers of the Talladega Police Department responded to (Alabama) 21 North, near Eastaboga Road in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found a vehicle parked on the side of the road and two gunshot victims inside. One victim was identified as Quontavious Janard Cooper, 22.”