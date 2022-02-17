Anniston man convicted of two counts of rape of wife's niece

TALLADEGA — A Talladega County jury of seven men and five women took a little more than an hour and a half Wednesday to convict an Anniston man of one count each of rape in the first degree and rape in the second degree.
The same defendant was found not guilty of a second count of rape in the first degree.
Robert Gerald Burns Jr., 47, was convicted on counts alleging rape by forcible compulsion and rape of a victim between the ages of 12 and 16. The second rape in the first-degree count alleged that he had begun raping the victim before her 12th birthday.
Burns will be sentenced by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth at 9 a.m. on March 31. He faces two to 20 years in prison on the rape second charge and 10 to 99 years or life in prison on the rape in the first-degree charge.
Burns had been out on a $20,000 bond, which was revoked as soon as he was found guilty. Hollingsworth set a new bond at $50,000 on Wednesday afternoon.
The victim in all these cases was the same person, his wife’s niece. The girl became pregnant when she was 15 and gave birth at 16, according to evidence presented at trial. Burns never acknowledged the child as his until a criminal investigation was underway, and DNA proved that he was, in fact, the father. His defense team did not dispute this, and actually stipulated that he was guilty of the second-degree rape charge.
The victim testified that her biological mother, who has a lengthy criminal history, gave her over to her grandmother when she was four months old. When she was 11, Burns and his family moved to Munford, and the victim and two of her cousins spent a great deal of time at Burns’ house. One of the cousins testified that Burns had a violent temper and said that he frequently paid more attention to the victim than to the boys, including keeping the victim inside with him while the boys were locked out of the house.
A younger cousin categorically denied everything the older one testified, up to and including denying that Burns was the father of the victim’s baby, even though he had been forced to admit this by the DNA results.
The victim testified that Burns had watched her get undressed and then forced himself inside of her for the first time on a sofa at his house in Munford, with his pants down but not off. He raped her again “two or three times” before her 12th birthday that winter, and numerous times afterward. When she tried to get away from him, he grabbed her by her arms and legs, frequently leaving bruises, and threatened her with a 9 mm handgun on at least one occasion, when she was 13.
The victim said she still suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and other psychological problems stemming from her abuse, and that she attempted suicide by overdose when she was 14. She did not reveal who the father was when she got pregnant, however, and the father’s name on the child’s birth certificate is left blank.
Burns testified on his own behalf, saying that the sexual relationship didn’t begin until a couple of years later than what the victim had testified to, and that the victim herself had actually initiated the sex, while Burns was drunk. He said that she was the one who had threatened him, telling him that she would tell his wife, her aunt, if he ever stopped having sex with her.
After the victim graduated from high school, she attempted to re-establish a relationship with her biological mother, who had recently gotten out of prison. She moved in with her mother for a few months, but when that relationship began to sour, she moved into a trailer with Burns.
Much of the legal argument Tuesday afternoon and most of the testimony Wednesday morning centered around a letter that the victim allegedly left for her mother when she was living with her. The victim denied ever writing the unsigned letter, said it did not resemble her handwriting and pointed out that it was addressed to “Mom,” which is not something she ever called her biological mother.
The gist of the letter was that she loved Burns and intended to stand by him even if people made jokes about their age difference.
The state provided a counterweight to the letter by showing the jury copies of text messages between the victim and her mother, who is currently in the Calhoun County jail on drug charges.
In the text exchange, the victim continues to deny ever having written the letter. Her mother says that the letter doesn’t matter, as she hopes that Burns is found guilty and sentenced to life in prison, and then asks her to try and slip her some Suboxone strips when she is in court the next day.
Twice during their deliberations, the jury came back to ask questions, first for a rereading of the definition of forcible compulsion and second to ask to hear the victim’s testimony read back to them. Hollingsworth said he could not grant the second request, which would highlight the testimony of one particular witness.