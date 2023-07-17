 Skip to main content
Anniston man charged with raping Munford girl

Jessie Lewis

An Anniston man has been charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Munford earlier this year.

Jessie Milan Lewis, 19, was arrested on unrelated charges in Anniston July 10, and is expected back in Talladega County in the next few days, according to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis’s bond on the second-degree rape charge is $15,000.