Anniston man charged with raping Munford girl

An Anniston man has been charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Munford earlier this year.
Jessie Milan Lewis, 19, was arrested on unrelated charges in Anniston July 10, and is expected back in Talladega County in the next few days, according to Captain Mike Jones of the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office. Lewis’s bond on the second-degree rape charge is $15,000.
Jones said Lewis allegedly assaulted the 13-year-old victim in the Munford area in March. Investigators were able to build a case and secure a warrant, but Lewis could not be found. His description and photo were sent to Crime Stoppers of Central Alabama earlier this week.
According to Calhoun County Jail records, Lewis was arrested there on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of driving with an expired license tag. Court records indicate he also has pending traffic charges in Clay County.
Alabama law defines rape in the second degree as occurring between a person who is over 18 and at least three years older than the victim and a victim who is between the ages of 12 and 16.
It is a Class B felony, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.