Anniston man can't evade charge from 1999 in Talladega

An Anniston man was arrested in Talladega earlier this week on a burglary warrant dating back to 1999.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, John Cleveland Duncan, 40, was arrested Monday by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies on a warrant for burglary in the second degree from more than two decades ago. He was able to post the $5,000 bond the same day he was arrested, according to jail records.
Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs said that Duncan was arrested after being released from the Calhoun County jail, but could not elaborate on the details of that crime.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore said the warrant charged Duncan with breaking into a building somewhere in Talladega County with the intent to commit a theft while armed with a shotgun in February 1999, but did not provide any further information.
According to state court documents, Duncan has numerous arrests for burglary and breaking into and entering a motor vehicle. He was also pleaded guilty to second degree arson in 1999 and second degree assault in 2003, both in Calhoun County.
Court records indicate that he was released from prison on the latter charge April 3 of this year.
Burglary in the second degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.