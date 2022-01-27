Anniston man accused of taking car, never paying for it and lying about where it was

An Anniston man is in jail in Talladega County in connection to a case of a stolen car.
Ernest William Mayne, 28, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies for theft of property in the first degree after he was released from the Calhoun County Jail on Jan. 24 for unrelated charges.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Mayne is accused of buying a car at a residence on the 500 block of Oak Grove Road in Munford in May. Mayne allegedly told the seller that he would pay him for the 2012 Chrysler 200 as soon as he got an insurance settlement. The seller said he never got his money and reported the incident to the sheriff’s office.
Tubbs said Mayne initially told investigators that he had dropped the car off for repairs at a used car lot in Anniston, but investigators found that he had actually sold it to the car lot the day he took possession of it. Tubbs said a warrant for theft of property in the first degree was obtained, and Mayne was arrested as soon as he got out of jail in Anniston.
As of Wednesday evening, he was still in the Talladega County Metro Jail on a $15,000 bond.
Theft of property in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.