Anna Jones named new Lincoln Elementary School principal

LINCOLN — Lincoln Elementary School has a new principal in Anna Jones.
Jones, who has been serving as the school’s assistant principal for four years, will take the reins as Principal Jay Hooks moves to Childersburg to become principal at Childersburg Middle School. While the move is something of a homecoming for Hooks, who previously served as principal at Childersburg High School, Jones’ promotion is another step in an extended homecoming.
“This is where I started,” Jones said. “I’ve thought about it a lot, actually, the full circle.”
Jones began her career as a third-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary in 2001 and remained at the school for 11 years before spending time at the Alabama Math, Science and Technology Initiative at the University of Montevallo. She started as an AMSTI math/science specialist for two years and then served as assistant director for three years.
She returned to Talladega County as technology integration specialist for one year at B.B. Comer Memorial High School before finally being made assistant principal at LES in 2017.
Jones said one of the strangest parts of this circle has been having former students now be parents of her current students. She said there are even teachers at LES that she remembers as students from her time teaching there, though she said none of them were in her class.
Jones said dealing with parents who she remembers as 8-year-olds has been an interesting part of coming back to Lincoln, but notes it's not entirely unique. She said many of the parents also refer to Hooks as “coach” because of his past experience at Lincoln, despite him serving as an administrator in Talladega County since 2008.
“It's such a weird part of it,” she said.
Jones said despite the change in job title she feels prepared to take on the new opportunity. She said she and Hooks often worked as partners and that has given her the opportunity to learn the job.
Jones said one thing she is interested to see is the return to normal schooling next year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to recede.
“The thing that's on every educator’s mind is what is the long term residue of this year,” she said.
Jones said Talladega County Schools have done a great job at dealing with the pandemic, but the overall effect of being out of school even in blended learning is yet to be seen. She said that a long time out of school can have not just an educational effect but also a social and emotional one.
Jones said this social and emotional education, the character development of children, is one of the most important aspects of elementary education. She said elementary educators have to plan their lessons around how a student reacts to a problem just as much as what the solution to the problem is.
“I think that's tremendously important,” Jones said. “All of those things develop who they are.”
She said elementary school is where students build the foundation of who they are and how their lives and continued education will go.
“Whether you are in college or career, your endurance for the journey starts in elementary school.” she said.