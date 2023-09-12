 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Animal Control services cost to rise across St. Clair County

Pell City’s Animal Control will need more money in the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 to keep providing the services it does under contract for nine cities and St. Clair County.

That money will come from a rate increase it's instituting: an additional 12 percent for the cities, and an additional 18 percent for the county.