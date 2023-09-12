Animal Control services cost to rise across St. Clair County

Pell City’s Animal Control will need more money in the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1 to keep providing the services it does under contract for nine cities and St. Clair County.
That money will come from a rate increase it's instituting: an additional 12 percent for the cities, and an additional 18 percent for the county.
Cities under contract are Pell City, Lincoln, Odenville, Springville, Ashville, Riverside, Ragland, Moody and Margaret.
St. Clair County’s service area includes the unincorporated areas of the county.
Any city in Alabama with a population of more than 5,000 residents is required to have an animal control service, whether it’s their own or by contract.
Looking back, overall funding in the past three years has increased slightly each year.
Total revenues from contracted agents were $244,000 in fiscal 2021-2022, and $285,500 in 2022-23.
With the increases approved during Monday’s City Council session, the total paid by contracted cities and the county for fiscal 2023-2024 is $328,823.
In his presentation to officials, City Manager Brian Muenger reported that the new rates are projected to provide a surplus of $2,500.
The council also approved replacement of 15 sets of bleachers for the city’s ballfields at the Civic Center.
Because guardrails are now required for the backs and open portions of bleachers that are 30 inches or higher above the ground, the item has been brought to the city’s attention.
Park and Recreation Director Bubba Edge, along with Muenger, recommended that the city replace the existing bleachers for a cost of $68,984, rather than pay an estimated cost of $43,000 to make changes to the existing sets.
The sets in place at the fields are more than 20 years old, Edge said.
The council accepted the bid for new bleachers from BSN Sports of Dallas, Texas.
Edge said company representatives said the bleachers were available upon order.
They are expected to be delivered in approximately four weeks, Muenger said.
Upon recommendation from the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, the council also approved a request from The Horizons development to add a fifth phase to the subdivision.
The addition includes 1.6 acres of property and will be subdivided into six individual lots.
The council also set a public hearing date of Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. for violations of the city’s weed ordinance, which addresses overgrowth and unkept areas.
These include properties located at 450 Hillstone Drive, 606 29th Street North, 2815 Ridgeway Road, 11 21st Street North, 22 First Street North and 100 Biggin Circle.
The same date will apply for a public hearing to determine the costs of abating nuisance violations at three locations.
These include 121 Pine Hill Drive, 46 Cogswell Ave. and 3305 Stemley Bridge Road.
In other matters, the council:
— Approved a holiday schedule for the coming year for city employees;
— Voted to approve annexation of property located at 65 Walker’s Crossing Road;
— Agreed to consider a request for review and consideration of an increase in water bills from resident Monica Carwell, who explained the steps she has taken to address possible leaks in her home or line and has found none.