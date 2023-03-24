 Skip to main content
Andy Keith named an assistant principal at ASD

Andrew Keith

 

Andy Keith

Kenneth Andrew “Andy” Keith has been named assistant principal of Administrative Development and Continuous Improvement at Alabama School for the Deaf. 

“I am excited to have Mr. Andy Keith here at Alabama School for the Deaf to further assist our school in ensuring our students thrive and succeed. He believes in each child’s limitless potential,” said Principal Paul Saunders.  “As the new assistant principal, he will help with the growth of our academic and residential programs. We are fortunate to have his vast experience and knowledge gained in his previous administrative roles, which will elevate Alabama School for the Deaf to new heights.” 