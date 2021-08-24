And another catalytic converter gets stolen

TALLADEGA — Talladega Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter off a work truck belonging to the county road department.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the theft occurred sometime between Aug. 15 and Aug. 20 at the county shop off the 275 Bypass. The converter had been sawed off a 2003 Ford F250 work truck registered to the county, Faulkner said.
As of Monday, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case, but there will likely be some video, depending on where the vehicle is parked.
Catalytic converter thefts have been extremely common over the last few years, possibly because they contain trace amounts of rare and precious metals. They are also apparently fairly easy to steal and difficult to trace once they have been removed from the vehicle.
Most of the recent converter thefts have been either from businesses or public agencies, but at least two were reported last week from vehicles parked in front of private homes.
If you have any information regarding this crime, please immediately call the Talladega Police at 256-362-4508, the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011 or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP. You can also download their P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to anonymously dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question.
You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.