Among storm debris, Munford man finds 1979 letter, and now he's looking for the owner

MUNFORD — After deadly storms ripped through Alabama last week, a Munford man has found what may be some unlikely debris: a single letter addressed to a Greenboro woman in 1979.
Larry Wright, who lives just off Highway 21 in Munford, found the letter in his driveway Sunday morning just days after the storms last week.
“I don’t know where it came from except it was in my driveway, wet,” Wright said.
The letter was addressed to a woman named Jesse Johnson from Greensboro in Hale County. It's from the Alabama Lutheran Academy and College in Selma and deals mainly with a grant Johnson had apparently received at the time. The Alabama Lutheran Academy and College was a junior college that operated in Selma and eventually changed its name to Concordia College in 1981.
Wright said he doesn’t think it's the kind of thing someone would throw out, and was not in a place where someone could have reached it from the road anyway. While explaining where he found the letter Wright points to a small patch of grass near his driveway, several yards away from the road he lives on, over the crest of the hill his house sits on. He said it also didn’t look like random litter.
“Generally, if you are going to throw something away you wad it up and throw it out the window,” he said adding that the letter was instead just folded slightly.
Wright said he looked up Johnson but all he found was a podcast recording of a graveside funeral service for a sister Jesse Johnson in Demopolis.
He said he assumes the letter must have blown during the storms, which Jason Holmes from the national weather service office in Calera said did begin around Greensboro. Wright said after looking up the address on the letter it is 148 miles away from his house.
“It's sort of a freaky situation,” he said
While it's hard to definitely prove just where the letter came from, Holmes and Dr. Joe Morgan, Professor and Department Head of Chemistry and Geosciences at Jacksonville State University, says it's not impossible that it did come from Greensboro or Demopolis.
“I might suggest that this does not at all seem impossible,” Morgan said, “but obviously there is no real way to prove it unless we knew from whom it came and where it was found, and a chain of ownership over the recent weather related activities.”
He said it was possible just difficult to prove without all the information.
Holmes said it's certainly possible, and there have been stories about papers getting blown to other counties in past storms
“It's definitely possible for these supercell storms to carry debris a long way, especially if it's lightweight.” Holmes said.”The lightweight objects can be in the air for some time.”
He said updrafts during storms can keep debris in the air and it eventually will fall back to the ground.
While where the letter precisely came may be hard to know for sure Wright said he has already called the Hale County Emergency Management Office to see if they want the letter or can help get it back to the proper owner.