Alpine man in Talladega County Metro Jail has died

An Alpine man being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail has died, possibly as a result of injuries sustained in an altercation with another inmate.
Melvin Christopher Woods, 38, was being held at the jail on a probation violation Sept. 21 when he got into a fight with other inmates in his cell, according to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
“Woods sustained a head injury during the altercation and was initially taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center,” Tubbs said. “He was later transferred to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital, where he died.”
Woods’ body was sent to the state Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery, where an autopsy will be performed to determine cause and manner of death, Tubbs said.
As of Thursday afternoon, no one had been charged, and Tubbs said he could not comment any further while the investigation was still pending.
Woods’ criminal history dates back at least to 2010, and includes convictions for drug possession and distribution and, most recently, for forgery.