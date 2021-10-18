Alpine man dies in house fire in Talladega County

Alabama Fire Marshals and the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the causes of a house fire that took the life of an Alpine man early this morning.
According to Captain Mike Jones of the Sheriff’s Office, the fire was on the 200 block of Reubenville Lane. The deceased was identified as Terry Lee Calhoun, 50, a resident of the house that burned.
Lanier Volunteer Fire Department appears to have been the first on the scene after the call came in at about 1 a.m. Monday. Renfroe Volunteer Fire Department and NorthStar Ambulance also responded.
Jones said Calhoun was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire. His body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Montgomery for an autopsy to determine a specific cause of death and to verify Calhoun’s identity, Jones said.
A preliminary cause of death was not released Monday afternoon.
The cause and point of origin of the fire were also still under investigation Monday, by deputies and by the fire marshal’s office, Jones said.