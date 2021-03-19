Alpine man charged with manslaughter in connection with deadly wreck

An Alpine man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a fatal wreck in December, according to Sylacauga Police.
Christopher Ryan Hickman, 20, was arrested Thursday and given a $15,000 bond, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. He posted bond and was released the same day he was arrested.
According to Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson, Hickman was charged in connection with the death of 17-year-old Lindsey Motes of Chelsey.
According to Johnson's statement, “On Dec. 13, 2020, Motes and a group of friends were traveling on Billingsley Road, in Sylacauga, in a 2009 Infinity G37 that belonged to Hickman. The vehicle the teens were traveling in left the roadway and struck a power pole and Motes was ejected. Sylacauga Ambulance Service responded to find Motes deceased at the scene. Evidence shows that Hickman’s reckless actions, specifically speeding, caused the accident.”
“Hickman, a student at Troy University, turned himself in to the Talladega County Sheriff’s Department on March 18,” Johnson said. “Hickman was processed on a warrant signed by Sylacauga Investigator Sergeant Chris Vinson for manslaughter, and was released on a $15,000.00 bond that was set by the Talladega County Circuit Clerks Office.”
Manslaughter is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.