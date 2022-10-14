Alpine man accused of eight separate sex charges involving two victims

An Alpine man has been charged with rape in the first degree, rape in the second degree, sodomy in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, sexual abuse in the second degree and possession of obscene material depicting minors.
Jeremey Lovell Posey, 37, is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds totaling $150,000, set by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin.
The charges involve two different victims, both 14-year-old girls, according to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
Tubbs said Posey was arrested on the second-degree rape, sodomy and sex abuse charges as well as the possession of obscene material charges on Oct. 12. The alleged victim reported the abuse as taking place on Aquarius Drive in Alpine and named Posey as the suspect. He was arrested and held without bond pending a hearing on those charges.
The day after that first arrest, Tubbs said deputies learned of another case where a different victim was allegedly forcibly raped, sodomized and abused by Posey, and the new charges were added.
The first-degree charges stem from the allegation of forcible compulsion against the victim. The second-degree charges are based solely on the victim’s age, with Posey being over 18 and the victim being between the ages of 12 and 16.
Rape and sodomy in the first degree are class A felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Rape and sodomy in the second degree and sexual abuse in the first degree are class B felonies, punishable by two to 20 years in prison.
Sexual abuse in the second degree and possession of obscene materials are class C felonies, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.