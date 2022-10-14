 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alpine man accused of eight separate sex charges involving two victims

Jeremy Posey

Jeremy Posey

An Alpine man has been charged with rape in the first degree, rape in the second degree, sodomy in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, sexual abuse in the second degree and possession of obscene material depicting minors.

Jeremey Lovell Posey, 37, is being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail on bonds totaling $150,000, set by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin.