Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will celebrate 100th anniversary at Talladega College

The Alpha Beta Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will be celebrating their 100th anniversary May 5-9 with a series of events on the Talladega College Campus.
“We are the oldest undergraduate Greek letter chapter in the state of Alabama," spokesman Ceron Bryant said. "This celebration is important to us because the chapter withstood everything from the Great Depression and Jim Crow to the pandemic.”
Brothers from the chapter from as early as the 1940s are planning to attend the centennial. Scheduled activities include a ceremony to restore a historic fountain, an art exhibit displaying the history of the chapter since its inception on April 25, 1921, and the sealing and burial of a time capsule to be uncovered in the year 2271.
Famous fraternity members include Jesse Owens, Dr. Martin Luther King and Thurgood Marshall.