Allegedly Tossing sack over wall of prison ends with pair tossed in jail

Two Gadsden residents were jailed in Talladega on Sunday morning after allegedly trying to toss a sack over the wall of the federal prison.
Jackson Morris Bogle, 27 and Melissa Ann Wofford, 54, were each charged with promoting prison contraband in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit. Total bond was set at $7,000 each.
Wofford posted bond sometime Tuesday afternoon, but Wofford remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail, according to jail records.
According to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson, Task Force agents saw Bogle and Wofford drive behind the old Soldiers and Sailors/AmVets building on Renfroe Road around 1:15 a.m., park their truck and turn the lights out.
Bogle then walked up to the wall and tossed a bag over it.
When the vehicle was searched, Roberson said, task force agents found a quantity of “spice,” a synthetic drug with effects similar to marijuana, and an unregistered handgun.
The bag tossed over the prison wall contained clothing and food, but no drugs and no weapons, Roberson said.
“There was nothing dangerous in the bag,” he said, which is why they were charged with prison contraband in the third degree, which is a misdemeanor. Had the bag contained drugs, weapons, cigarettes, cash or electronics, they would likely be facing more serious charges.
Possession of a controlled substance is a class D felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to five years in prison.
Possession of a pistol without a permit is also a misdemeanor.