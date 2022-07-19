 Skip to main content
Allegedly Tossing sack over wall of prison ends with pair tossed in jail

Two Gadsden residents were jailed in Talladega on Sunday morning after allegedly trying to toss a sack over the wall of the federal prison.

Jackson Morris Bogle, 27 and Melissa Ann Wofford, 54, were each charged with promoting prison contraband in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance and carrying a pistol without a permit. Total bond was set at $7,000 each.

