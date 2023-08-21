 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Alexander City man pleads guilty to sex crime

An Alexander City man is now facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child under 12 in Talladega County earlier this week.

Adrian Lee Lambert, 21, is due to be sentenced Sept. 27 by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.