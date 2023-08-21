Alexander City man pleads guilty to sex crime

An Alexander City man is now facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual abuse of a child under 12 in Talladega County earlier this week.
Adrian Lee Lambert, 21, is due to be sentenced Sept. 27 by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.
According to Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo, Lambert was indicted for first-degree sodomy, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge Monday, when he was on the docket to be tried by a jury.
Lambert was charged with abusing a girl age 10-11 in Childersburg between July 2018 and March 2020. Although Lambert was 16 when he began to abuse the victim, sodomy in the first degree is a Class A felony in Alabama. A person 16 or older who is charged with a Class A felony is automatically certified as an adult for trial purposes, Argo explained.
Lambert also applied for youthful offender status, which was denied.
— Terry Shandell Thomas, 36, of Sylacauga pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution in the first degree and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Argo said the hindering charge involved Thomas lying to investigators in the case against Rodrekus Cole, who is currently serving 20 years in prison in connection with a non-fatal shooting.
— Benny Embry Jr. of Talladega pleaded guilty to felony domestic violence. Embry had a previous misdemeanor domestic violence conviction, which elevated the charge in this case to a felony.
— Ricky Threatt pleaded guilty to violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act and was sentenced to 15 years, reverse split, 18 months probation followed by 18 months behind bars. Threatt was convicted of second-degree rape in St. Clair County in 1989.