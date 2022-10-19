 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Alex C. Miller Community Walking Trail gets its official opening

Hospice

Board members, staff and volunteers join with Lakeside Hospice Therapy Dog Renfroe to try out the new community walking trail which opened Wednesday.

 Laura Nation/The Daily Home

The vision was in place 31 years ago, and since that time, Lakeside Hospice has continued the mission set forth all those years ago.

Dr. Alex Miller and his wife, Registered Nurse Janice Miller, had come to Pell City with the plan to address the needs of the very ill, many facing the trials presented by having a terminal disease.