Alex C. Miller Community Walking Trail gets its official opening

The vision was in place 31 years ago, and since that time, Lakeside Hospice has continued the mission set forth all those years ago.
Dr. Alex Miller and his wife, Registered Nurse Janice Miller, had come to Pell City with the plan to address the needs of the very ill, many facing the trials presented by having a terminal disease.
But, options for this kind of care, for pain relief and family support, options for managing disease and extra care services have continued to grow since those early days.
On Wednesday morning, Lakeside staff, board members, volunteers and supporters gathered to celebrate another milestone in support for their clients and families, and their community, as well.
The bright October morning welcomed the official opening of the Alex C. Miller Community Walking Trail, a way of offering recreation and supporting good health habits for all who wish to visit the trail, said Paul Garing, executive director for Lakeside Hospice.
The paved trail meanders through the property behind and adjacent to Lakeside’s headquarters just off Alabama 34 in Pell City, where plants and garden areas have been placed along the way, and there’s a gazebo and fire pit area for seated meetings and visits, quiet spots for reflection and hosting a variety of community events.
Garing said this is exactly what the Lakeside Hospice plan was, to connect local citizens with a place to enjoy, meet and realize their good health pursuits together.
This trail was funded completely by donors and grant funds with no funding from Lakeside Hospice, Garing said.
He noted a generous donation from Miller, along with one from Birmingham’s Daniel Foundation, that brought the trail to life. There have also been countless hours of work from volunteers and staff, and many were present Wednesday for the official ribbon cutting.
“We also plan to use the trail for events, and to bring in people to tell our story of what makes Lakeside different” from other hospices,” Garing said.
Lakeside Hospice was founded as a faith-based non-profit hospice, and adheres to those values today.
The non-profit status allows Lakeside to be more creative in their programs and offerings, as patients and families aren’t tied to regulations of other hospice programs. Lakeside was the first nonprofit hospice in Alabama, and remains as one of only three such organizations in the state.
Some of Lakeside’s specialized programs include registered nurses on call 24 hours a day, massage therapy, personal chaplain service, music and memory therapy, patient pet care and support and support group meetings.
There is always a place at Lakeside for volunteers, and skills from helping with office duties and caring for the new trail, to support services for patients and families are always needed.
In the early days of Lakeside Hospice care, it was the team of the Millers funding their efforts for the first five years. Dr. Miller was medical director, and Mrs. Miller, the on-call nurse.
Her husband has since passed away, and now, Mrs. Miller smiles, and likes to call herself the “gopher” of the organization. She does remain as a member of the board of directors.
“I just go where they tell me to go,” she said. “This is not about me, but Alex. And his wish to give good, good care to our people.”