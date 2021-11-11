ALEA investigates case of man struck by Talladega Police car

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the death of a Leesburg man who was struck by a Talladega Police car during a chase Monday morning.
According to a statement from ALEA, Brandon M. Mcfry, 30, of Leesburg “jumped out of a moving vehicle and was struck by a 2017 Dodge Charger” at 12:14 a.m. on the 275 Bypass near the six-mile marker, inside the Talladega city limits. McFry was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:52 a.m.
Leesburg is located in Cherokee County.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, McFry was in a vehicle that was involved in a chase with Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies just before he bailed out and was hit. His body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
ALEA Spokesman Justin O’Neal confirmed that the vehicle that hit McFry was a Talladega Police car, but said the state investigation was still in the early stages and he could not offer any further details Thursday.
“We’re just releasing the bare minimum right now, until the investigation is complete,” O’Neal said.
Talladega Police declined to comment on the incident at all, deferring to the state and county.
County offices were closed Thursday for Veteran’s Day, and no further information was available there, either.
It is the standard operating procedure for most law enforcement agencies in Alabama to ask the state to investigate cases involving an officer.