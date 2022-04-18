ALEA identifies Talldega man killed in weekend ATV accident

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Talladega man Sunday night.
According to a news release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Walter A. Armbrester, 42, was fatally injured in an all-terrain vehicle accident at around 9:32 p.m. Sunday. The release said the accident occured when the 2021 Can-Am Outlander ATV Armbrester was driving left the roadway and struck a guide wire which was attached to a utility pole. Armbrester was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The release said the crash occurred on Renfroe Tower Road approximately three miles west of Talladega.
Nothing further is available as troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.