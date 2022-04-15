ALEA identifies man killed in single vehicle crash near Sylacauga Thursday

SYLACAUGA — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified a Sylacauga man killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday.
In a news release, ALEA said a single-vehicle crash at approximately 5:21 p.m. Thursday claimed the life of William E. White, 48, of Sylacauga.
White was fatally injured when the 2003 Ford Crown Victoria he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. The release said he was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Sylacauga Fayetteville Highway, approximately two miles west of Sylacauga, in Talladega County. A previous release from ALEA sent at 6:11 p.m. Thursday said all lanes on Sylacauga Fayetteville Highway were shut down following the crash. The release also specified that the accident occurred near Shelvin Rock Road. ALEA did not say when the road returned to service.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.