ALEA: Grenade found in Pine Hill Cemetery was a training tool

The hand grenade discovered by a child in Pine Hill Cemetery in Talladega on Sunday was a training tool that did not contain any explosives, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
“Special agents with the State Bureau of Investigation’s Bomb Squad recieved a request from the Talladega Police Department concerning what was believed to be a hand grenade,” ALEA Public Information Officer Justin O’Neal said. “Special agents responded to the location and found the device to be an inert Mark II training grenade. The device had no explosive priorities and posed no threat of any kind.”