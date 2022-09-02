 Skip to main content
ALEA, Attorney General's office investigating accident that injured McClellan

Childersburg Police Chief Rick McClelland

Childersburg Police Chief Rick McClelland

 Submitted

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the state Attorney General’s office are investigating a single vehicle accident June 25 on Plant Road that injured then Childersburg Police Chief Richard McClelland.

According to the accident report by Alabama State Troopers, alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.