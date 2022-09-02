ALEA, Attorney General's office investigating accident that injured McClellan

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the state Attorney General’s office are investigating a single vehicle accident June 25 on Plant Road that injured then Childersburg Police Chief Richard McClelland.
According to the accident report by Alabama State Troopers, alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.
According to the trooper’s report, the accident occured on Alabama 235 between Coosa Pines Drive and Coosa Industrial Park First Road just before 5 p.m. McClelland was driving a 2018 Ford F150 owned by the city of Childersburg at the time. According to the accident report, McClelland’s vehicle “ran off the road to the right and struck a guardrail. After hitting the guardrail, (the truck) ran off the road to the left, struck a ditch and traveled up an embankment,” before coming to rest on the roadside.
“There was a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle,” the report said. “Two beer cans were located nearby and collected into evidence.”
The officer who wrote the report did not express an opinion on whether or not McClelland was sober at the time of the accident, but a blood test for alcohol and other drugs was administered. The results of the test were not available when the report was written.
ALEA said that the ongoing investigation had been turned over to the attorney general’s office. Mike Lewis, communications director for Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, said he could make no comment on the matter.
McClelland, who had been police chief in Childersburg since late 2015, tendered his resignation to the Childersburg Council in August. Kevin Koss was appointed to replace him at the same meeting.
Childersburg Mayor Ken Wesson said he could not comment on the matter due to the ongoing investigation.