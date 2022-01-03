You are the owner of this article.
ALDOT plans road work on US 280, beginning Monday

Starting Monday, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close a US 280 eastbound and/or westbound lane, in Talladega County from about milepost 32 to milepost 37 from, 7 a.m. until 6 p.m., for safety improvements and access management.

According to an ALDOT news release, the required work activities will consist of removing median crossovers, removing and constructing turn lanes, constructing a U-turn turnaround, modifying business accesses and extending a culvert. These work activities should be complete by Nov. 1.

Motorists are requested to consider using alternate routes, adjust arrival/departure times, observe work zone speed limits and other work zone signs, and use caution in this area.

For more information, visit www.dot.state.al.us.

