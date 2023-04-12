 Skip to main content
AlaTrust ranks well in professional survey

AlaTrust Credit Union has been ranked in the top 100 by S&P Global Market Intelligence for 2022.

AlaTrust Credit Union ranked 44th in the top 100. It is one of only four credit unions in the state of Alabama and 1,797 credit unions nationally deemed eligible for analysis.