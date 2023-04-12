AlaTrust ranks well in professional survey

AlaTrust Credit Union has been ranked in the top 100 by S&P Global Market Intelligence for 2022.
AlaTrust Credit Union ranked 44th in the top 100. It is one of only four credit unions in the state of Alabama and 1,797 credit unions nationally deemed eligible for analysis.
A press release announcing the ranking says it “recognizes an excellent year in the credit union category based on several key performance metrics, including returns, growth and efficiency, with a premium placed on strength and risk profile of the balance sheets.”
Said President/CEO Steve Nix, in response,"Proud is an understatement when I think about the hard work our staff has put in 2022. As you know the last few years have been challenging — and our entire organization has been dedicated to the mission of taking care of the more than 12,820 members who choose to trust AlaTrust as their financial institution. We will continue to uphold the commitment to provide ‘financial peace of mind’ with products, services, and rates you can be proud of and trust.”
Nathan Stovall, director of financial institutions research at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said adaptation to changing markets doesn’t prevent a business from doing solid work.
“We’re delighted to see these banks and credit unions continue to serve their local markets as they weather swift increases in interest rates and elevated inflation,” Stovall said. “Quality data and insights continue to be a vital source for the market especially during these volatile times, and we are committed to providing transparency through these rankings to help the market make informed decisions.”