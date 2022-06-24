Alabama School for the Deaf names new high school director

Alabama School for the Deaf’s new high school director is no stranger to the ASD community.
Amy Locke, who was named to the director’s position, first joined the Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind family as a high school teacher at ASD in 2011. From there, she worked her way up to high school director for four years before transitioning to an adult education instructor position in the Deaf Services Department at E.H. Gentry. She also spent eight months as interim director of Deaf Services at Gentry. Share also works part-time as a contract interpreter for Gentry, for AIDB’s Talladega Regional Center and for Central Alabama Community College, where she is also an adjunct instructor of American Sign Language 101.
She returned to ASD in the spring.
“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to return home to the Alabama School for the Deaf as the high school director,” Locke said. “I’m looking forward to working with our staff and families in order to help each of our students reach their fullest potential.”
ASD Principal Paul Saunders added, “I am more than excited to welcome back Ms. Locke to ASD…(She) has shown that she is a proven leader with high expectations in academics and social areas for our students and instructional staff. I believe her leadership will have a positive and lasting impact on our students. We are thrilled to see what our limitless future holds with Ms. Locke here at ASD.”
Locke earned her associate of arts degree in general studies from Gulf Coast Community College in Panama City, Florida, then went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in special education/deaf education from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. She launched her career working as an itinerant teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing in Lee County, Florida, before becoming a teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing for the Houston Independent School District.