Alabama School for the Blind to host alumni weekend

The Alabama School for the Blind and Industries for the Blind Alumni Weekend is coming up, with two major events scheduled for Saturday.
The first will be a groundbreaking for a new independent living facility located next to the gym. The ceremony is expected to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
Saturday evening, starting at 6 p.m., there will be a banquet at the Alabama Industries for the Blind, where the new plant manager will be introduced and will make some general remarks to the blind community.