You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alabama School for the Blind SGA delivers food to Samaritan House

ASB food

ASB SGA members recently delivered $300 and 140 cans of food to Samaritan House in Talladega. Pictured are Samaritan House volunteers Charles Montgomery, David Phillips, Leigh Murphy and Jerry Dunn, treasurer Daymion Winfrey, president Jacquez Wright; motivational leader Danay Jackson, vice president Narissa Swaim and secretary Tamya DeWitt.

 Courtesy photo

The Alabama School for the Blind’s student government association recently delivered 140 cans of nonperishable food and more than $300 to Samaritan House, a food pantry serving the local community.

The donations were the result of a school wide drive to raise money and canned food.

“We are so proud of the SGA,” sponsor and ASB teacher Jessica Chapa said. “They worked hard to develop a plan to give back to our local community.” In addition to the food drive, the SGA also sponsored a movie day for elementary and high school students and charged for admission, popcorn and drinks, with proceeds going toward Samaritan House.

ASB SGA officers are Jacquez Wright, president; Narissa Swaim, vice president; Tamya DeWitt, secretary; Daymion Winfrey, treasurer and Danny Jackson, motivational leader.

Sponsors are Chapa, who teaches fifth, sixth and eighth grades; Brooke Foster, who teaches family and consumer sciences and Kim Munroe, who teaches high school history.

Tags