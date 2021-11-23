Alabama School for the Blind SGA delivers food to Samaritan House

The Alabama School for the Blind’s student government association recently delivered 140 cans of nonperishable food and more than $300 to Samaritan House, a food pantry serving the local community.
The donations were the result of a school wide drive to raise money and canned food.
“We are so proud of the SGA,” sponsor and ASB teacher Jessica Chapa said. “They worked hard to develop a plan to give back to our local community.” In addition to the food drive, the SGA also sponsored a movie day for elementary and high school students and charged for admission, popcorn and drinks, with proceeds going toward Samaritan House.
ASB SGA officers are Jacquez Wright, president; Narissa Swaim, vice president; Tamya DeWitt, secretary; Daymion Winfrey, treasurer and Danny Jackson, motivational leader.
Sponsors are Chapa, who teaches fifth, sixth and eighth grades; Brooke Foster, who teaches family and consumer sciences and Kim Munroe, who teaches high school history.