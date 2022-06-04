Alabama School for the Blind breaks ground on $2.5 million addition to living center

The Alabama School for the Blind celebrated alumni weekend with a groundbreaking ceremony for a new $2.5 million, 6,600-square foot addition to the Independent Living Center Saturday morning.
The new facility will allow seniors at ASB to spend an entire year learning the skills they will need to live on their own after they graduate. The current independent living program is only a semester.
Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind President Dr. John Mascia explained, “a lot of the reason for this is the feedback that we have gotten from ASB alums like Ronnie Garrett (also a former ASB principal and current AIDB trustee). What makes ASB different from every other school in Alabama is that we’re not just teaching math, English and science. We are also teaching our students how to live and work independently.”
“About 70 percent of blind and visually impaired people nationally are unemployed," Garrett said. "There are a lot of those who could do a job, but they were never taught things like how to manager their money, arrange transportation, go shopping or cook their own meals. That lack is a major deterrent to the success of blind students.”
Garrett also said that female students at ASB had access to some independent living skills training through home economics classes when he had been a student. He made having similar classes for boys a priority when he became principal in 1980.
“When parents take the tour here, they are obviously interested in math, science, history, English, the education their children will need to go on to college," ASB Principal Alan Nunn said. "But they also want their children to be able to live on their own and provide for a family of their own, and this will give them a greater opportunity to do that.”
“We didn’t have a program like this when I was a student here,” Garrett said. “Now, when my wife tells me I need to wash my clothes, I just tell her I don’t know how.”
“You can’t just train them for graduation day,” Mascia said. “You have to train them for the day after graduation as well, and independent living is a most important component of that. You can’t go to work every day if you can’t make yourself breakfast, get yourself ready to go, and then get to work. These are things you need to be successful.”
The new building will mirror the current Independent Living Center, Nunn said. There will be four individual apartments, each with a kitchen, washer and dryer hookup, and a private bathroom on one side. The other side of the building will house a communal kitchen and semi-private rooms, with a large living area for all the students to come together in the middle.
Altogether, the center will cover 6,667 square feet and house 10 students, male and female, per year.
The circumstances leading up to the new building were also somewhat unusual. Mascia underwent surgery for a glaucoma-related condition in January 2001 and had just gotten back home, still very heavily medicated, when he got a call from a state legislator.
“The legislator said the governor’s finance director was working on a supplemental budget and asked if I had put in my requests," Mascia said. "I said no, and told him I had just had eye surgery. He said you need to write something up now. I asked if someone else could do it.”
Mascia nonetheless wrote up the proposal to construct the new independent living facility and sent it off that.
“I got a call back from the finance director, who asked me to tell him more,” Mascia said. “We talked for about 10 minutes, and he thanked me and hung up. I was worried about it for weeks, especially since I couldn’t remember exactly what I said. But apparently, it worked because we got $2.5 million in the supplemental budget.”
Michael Talley, president of the Alabama Council for the Blind, also spoke at the groundbreaking.
“This is not just a wonderful opportunity, but this is a really wonderful moment to be an Alabamian," Talley said. "It’s not just the new buildings, not just the campus growing, it’s the services being offered, the skills learned and passed along to the next generation. I’ve worked with many different organizations, but no organization better serves. I’m just blown away by the passion and hard work poured into everything by the staff, the students and the alumni here.”