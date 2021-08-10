Alabama School for the Blind appoints Nunn as new principal

Alan Nunn, a long-time Talladega educator and most recently the academic director at Alabama School for the Blind, has been named the new Principal of ASB. He began his new role Aug. 1, replacing Trevor Kribbs, who recently retired.
“Alabama School for the Blind has been my home school for 10 years and I am honored to be chosen to serve and lead the community,” Nunn said. “We have an amazing, hard-working staff who go the extra mile on a daily basis for our students. I am looking forward to beginning this school year and working together as a team to invest in our students and families; providing the best instruction, opportunities and environment. I love Alabama School for the Blind and our students. They are the reason for everything we do.”
Nunn is a graduate of the University of Alabama, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Arts degree, both in secondary education/English. Nunn has earned an Instructional Leader Certificate from Jacksonville State University and a certification as a Braille transcriber from the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. He is also a graduate of the University of North Dakota, Grand Forks where he earned a Master of Science degree in special education/visual impairment.
Nunn began his teaching career in the Talladega City School System, where he remained for 18 years, teaching at Talladega High School and Zora Ellis Middle School. After leaving Talladega High School in 2002, Nunn taught for nine years in Georgia before returning to Talladega in 2011 to teach at Alabama School for the Blind. He has also been part of the Central Alabama Community College staff as an adjunct instructor and brings several years of administrative experience to his new role at ASB.
"Mr. Nunn not only has a robust background in education, he also has very strong experience in serving and educating children who are blind or visually impaired," Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind President Dr. John Mascia said. “We believe that Mr. Nunn will be an excellent leader at Alabama School for the Blind and the students and families it serves will be better because of his leadership.”
Added AIDB Vice President of Instructional Programs Vera Hendrix: "Mr. Nunn will be an exemplary principal. He has an extensive knowledge of instructional practice and a genuine commitment to put students first. The school and alumni community have high expectations and Mr. Nunn will continue the school’s tradition of excellence.”