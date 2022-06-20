Alabama runoff elections to be decided at the polls on Tuesday

Alabamians will be heading back to the polls Tuesday to vote in the runoff elections for the two major parties. The winners of these runoff elections will advance to the general elections in November.
Any registered voter may cast a ballot in the runoff, but those who voted in the primaries will only be allowed to vote in the runoff for that party. In other words, the people who previously voted in the Republican primary will only be allowed to vote in the Republican runoff, and those who voted in the Democratic primary will only be allowed to vote in the Democratic primary.
Those who did not vote in either primary may vote in either runoff.
Voters will return to the same polling places for the runoffs where they voted in the primaries. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In Talladega County, the only race on the Democratic ballot is between Yolanda Rochelle Flowers and Malika Sanders Fortier. The winner of this race will square off against incumbent Republican Kay Ivey.
For Talladega Republicans, the only local race will be between Wendy Ghee Draper and Keith Kelley for state Senate District 12.
Republicans will make the choice between Katie Britt and Mo Brooks for candidate for U.S. Senate. The winner of this race will face Will Boyd in the general election to succeed Richard Shelby.
The Republican runoff for secretary of state will pit Wes Allen against Jim Zeigler, with the winner facing Democrat Pamela Laffite in November.
The Republican runoffs for state auditor and public service commission places one and two will determine who takes those offices, so there are no Democrat candidates in any of these races.
The auditor will be either Stan Cooke or Andrew Sorell.
For public service commission place 1, incumbent Jeremy H. Oden is facing Brent Woodall; in place 2, incumbent Chip Beeker is facing Rober L. McCollum.
The bottom of the Democrat ballot contains a pledge, stating “By casting this ballot, I do pledge myself to abide by the result of this primary election and to aid and support all the nominees thereof in the ensuing general election.”
According to Talladega County Probate Judge Chad Joiner, state law allows both parties to place language such as this at the bottom of the ballot, but only the Democrats chose to do so this year.
According to the state law in question, marking out the pledge on the ballot will result in the ballot being classified as spoiled. It will not be counted.