Alabama Public Television, Ritz Theatre partner to host preview of AIDB documentary

TALLADEGA — Alabama Public Television is partnering with the Historic Ritz Theatre to host a special preview of the upcoming APT documentary "Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind: Deaf. Blind. Limitless." on Tuesday at 6 p.m., according to a news release.
The version shown at the screening will include captioning for deaf and hearing disabled attendees and descriptive audio for the blind and visually impaired. The theater is taking reservations by phone at 256-315-0000.
The Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind is the world’s most comprehensive education, rehabilitation and service program, serving individuals of all ages who are deaf, blind, deaf-blind and multi-disabled. The new documentary from Alabama Public Television takes viewers inside AIDB to explore and better understand this extraordinary community and those it serves. The broadcast premiere will be May 18 at 8 p.m. on APT.
“We held a special showing of the 'American Experience' documentary 'Becoming Helen Keller' for AIDB students at the Ritz Theatre last year," APT interim executive director Phil Hutcheson said. "I have never seen a group of students so quiet and attentive. The combination of captioning and descriptive audio and ASL within the documentary made it the most accessible television program they had ever experienced. We’re delighted to partner with John Mascia at AIDB and George Culver at the Ritz to do this kind of presentation again — and this time AIDB students will be on the screen as well as in the audience.”
Alabama School for the Blind senior Rachel Hyche is among the current and former students of AIDB who appear in the film. Hyche spent years going to public school and says she always felt like an outcast. At ASB she found a much more open and understanding community. Hyche talks about how the school has helped her both socially and academically and shows off the technology that transforms the writing on her phone or computer to a Braille dots keyboard display so she can read it.
“I love being here," she said. "Staying here on the weekends is amazing because I get to hang out with my friends. I literally get to have a sleepover every night and wake up in the morning and go talk to my friends. It’s like going to summer camp every day.”