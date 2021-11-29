You are the owner of this article.
Alabama Power Foundation awards $1,000 grant to Red Door Kitchen

Red Door Kitchen

Richard Olvera and Steve Marlowe of Alabama Power recently presented a check for $1,000 to Red Door Kitchen Board Chairman Billy Sparkman and cooks Sheshonee and Johnny Smith.

 Courtesy photo

The Red Door Kitchen in Talladega has been awarded a $1,000 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation.

“We know that food insecurity is a serious problem even in our own communities," Alabama Power Eastern Division Community Relations Manager Steve Marlowe said. "(Red Door Kitchen Board Chairman) Billy Sparkman and his team at the Red Door Kitchen are ensuring senior citizens in Talladega and surrounding areas get nutritious meals every day. We are proud to support their efforts.”

The Red Door Kitchen primarily provides meals to be delivered to people who cannot shop or go out to eat all over the city.

