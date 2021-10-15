Alabama Power donates $1,000 to Christmas on the Square

Alabama Power donated $1,000 this week to Talladega’s 2021 Christmas on the Square.
“Here at Alabama Power we recognize the importance of community," said Alabama Power’s Talladega business office manager, Selena Cook. "Christmas on the Square has become a local tradition that is enjoyed not only by the city of Talladega, but by visitors from the entire county and from around the region. Alabama power is proud to support this community event that helps ignite the Christmas spirit.”
Added: Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill: “With the support of Alabama Power and other contributors, we can make this year’s celebration the best ever. Please contact my office if you are interested in exploring sponsorship opportunities. Also, there are still spaces available for vendors and food trucks.”
Christmas on the Square 2021 will be Dec. 10-12. Sponsorship forms, vendor applications, food truck information and other details are now available on the City’s website at www.talladega.com.
Title sponsor amounts range from $20,000 to $10,000 and include sponsorship of either the Tree Lighting Ceremony or the Ice Skating Rink. These sponsorships are available on a first come, first serve basis and include a free booth at Christmas on the Square and full promotion before, during and after the event.
Presenting sponsor donations range from $5,000 to $9,999 and include sponsorship of either Vendor Village or Food Truck Alley. Presenting sponsors receive a free booth and half promotion before, during and after the event. Local sponsorships are $2,000 and above and include a free booth and limited promotion. Community sponsor amounts are $2,499 or less and include a free booth and some coverage.