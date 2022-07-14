Alabama Power customers will see a rise in their bills, starting in August

Alabama Power customers can expect to see an uptick in their bills starting in August.
“While the cost of necessities like gas and groceries has increased, Alabama Power has worked hard to keep the cost of electricity as low as possible. However, the rising cost of fuel has necessitated an adjustment to our rate," Communications Specialist Anthony Cook said. "Beginning in August, the typical residential customer bill will increase by about $6 per month to cover the higher fuel costs.”
Added Cook: “Using diverse fuel types and sources has helped dampen the increase, which is lower than the current rate of inflation. We do not make any money from fuel expenses, and remain committed to providing the low-cost, dependable service customers have come to expect.”
Alabama Power uses a mix of different types of generation, including solar, wind, coal and hydroelectric, among others.
“Having that mix really helps dampen the extent of the rate adjustment,” Cook said.
There is also some good news. Because of some lower-than-forecasted costs from 2021, Alabama Power customers will receive a $19 credit on their July bill, which will help offset some of the rate increase that goes into effect the following month.
Alabama Power evaluates rates from time to time, which is how they landed on the current increase, Cook said. Going forward, the company will continue to evaluate the economic circumstances and make adjustments accordingly.
“Inflation hits us all,” he said.
The release also emphasizes that many energy saving tips are available on their website that can help lower individual bills month to month.
There is also a payment assistance program.
For energy saving tips, visit www.alabamapower.com/residential/save-money-and-energy/energy-saving-tips/warm-weather-tips.html.
For the payment assistance program, visit www.alabamapower.com/residential/billing-and-payment-options/payment-assistance-programs.html.