Alabama Power awards $2,500 grant to Talladega

Alabama Power Community Relations Manager Steve Marlowe presented Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill with a $2,500 Gateway grant earlier this week to support economic development and tourism by providing grants to fund welcome signs, marketing materials and website development.
"Alabama Power has consistently demonstrated its commitment to our community. Increasing pride in Talladega is among my chief priorities and, with support from Alabama Power and other dedicated community partners, this goal is being realized,” Hill said.
Added Marlowe: “We are pleased to work with local municipalities; this is a great program that helps promote the city and increase pride.”