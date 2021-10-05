Alabama Highway Patrol identifies eastaboga woman killed in car accident

MUNFORD — The Alabama Highway Patrol has identified an Eastaboga woman killed in a two-vehicle accident near Munford on Monday.
According to a news release, Linda Pinkston, 70, was killed at 12:18 p.m. Monday when the 2015 Toyota Camry she was driving collided head-on with a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Timothy Harwell, 40, of Eastaboga.
The release said the incident occurred on Priebes Mill Road, about five miles north of Munford.
Talladega County Deputy Coroner Joshua Vincent said Pinkston was transported to RMC Hospital in Anniston by Oxford EMS. He said she was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:08 p.m.
Nothing further is available as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.