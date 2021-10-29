Alabama Court of the Judiciary removes Randy Jinks as county probate judge

Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks has been convicted of violating the ethical standards expected of judges and has been ordered removed from office by the Alabama Court of the Judiciary.
According to an order published Friday afternoon, the day after Jinks’ trial concluded, they found that he had violated five of the Canons of Judicial Ethics, specifically “by failing to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary; failing to conduct himself at all times in a manner that promotes public confidence in the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary; failing to, at all times, maintain the decorum and temperance befitting his office and by failing to avoid conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice which brings judicial office into disrepute; allowing relationships to influence his judicial conduct, by lending prestige of his office to advance the private interests of others and failing to be patient, dignified and courteous to...lawyers and others with whom he deals in his official capacity.”
The order goes on to say, “Judge Jinks is hereby removed from office of probate judge of Talladega County (and) is also taxed with the costs of this proceeding.”
The court of the judiciary’s decision can be appealed to the state Supreme Court. Jinks’ attorney Amanda Hardy released a statement Friday evening saying, “A decision is being made with that in mind. Closer scrutiny should have led to a more measured response in this case. Randy Jinks has spent entire life not being accused of being a racist. Once he entered politics and became the first elected Republican to hold the office, all that changed. Through this, Randy Jinks maintained composure under provocation and integrity under pressure.”
By law, he has 30 days to decide.
According to Talladega County Administrator Pat Lyle, who testified against Jinks on the first day of his trial last month, it will be up to Governor Kay Ivey to appoint a replacement for Jinks.
Jinks has been suspended since March, and Talladega County Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth has been serving as a special probate judge, with the assistance of probate judges from Clay, St. Clair and Shelby counties.
According to Presiding Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, the current arrangement will continue until either Jinks files notice of appeal or, if he does not appeal, until the governor fills the vacant seat.
In any case, Woodruff said, the state Supreme Court had extended the arrangement through Dec. 31 of this year.
The violations specified in the complaint were grouped into three counts, starting with inappropriate racial and sexual comments, expressions of anger and profanity.
Count two covered inappropriate use or allowing inappropriate use of a county owned cell phone and computer, and count three by seeking the early release of a former Huddle House waitress, allowing a relationship with an attorney to influence his conduct and conveying “the impression that he is in a special position to influence him” and using court letterhead and his title seek financial help for a friend.
The court found that the commission had proved that Jinks displayed racist conduct in repeating a joke containing “the N-word” to an attorney, asking the only Black employee in the office if he was a drug dealer after the employee bought a new car and making the comment, which was recorded, “Ya’ll got to quit burning sh-t down” because “you will need something to burn down after Trump gets elected to a second term (inadauble) sons of bitches.”
The court found that Jinks asking the only Black employee if he had been involved in a Black Lives Matter protest during his daily mail run was within Jinks’ authority as a supervisor, however.
“The other listed comments and some unlisted comments were completely inappropriate,” the order found. “Although the complaint alleges racially insensitive demeanor, this court is of the opinion that Judge Jinks conduct rose above racial insensitivity.”
The court also found that Jinks’ accusers proved that he displayed a “sexually inappropriate demeanor when, for example, he showed a subordinate a sexually explicit video in the workplace,” although they did not find “that the commission proved all of its allegations of sexually inappropriate demeanor."
The allegations in count two, regarding the misuse of computers and cell phones, the commission failed to prove the alleged violations, however.
As for count three, the court determined that Jinks had violated ethical standards by “seeking an assistant district attorney’s approval of the early release of (the Huddle House waitress) from her criminal sentence by requesting attorneys who practice before him to help her secure an early release from her criminal sentence, and by using the court letterhead and his judicial title to seek financial help for a friend.”
The court did not find, however, that Jinks did not allow the attorney who did take up the waitress’ case to “influence his judicial conduct or to give the appearance thereof. The commission also failed to prove that Judge Jinks conveyed or permitted (the attorney) to convey the impression that he was in a special position to influence him or give the appearance thereof.”