Alabama Childhood Food Solutions building new distribution center in Childersburg

ACFS
Courtesy photo

Alabama Childhood Food Solutions will be acquiring about 12 acres of land from the city of Childersburg near U.S. 76 near the Water Department.

The 501(c)(3) organization will be building a new distribution center more than three times the size of the existing facility in Sylacauga.