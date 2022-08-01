Alabama Childhood Food Solutions building new distribution center in Childersburg

Alabama Childhood Food Solutions will be acquiring about 12 acres of land from the city of Childersburg near U.S. 76 near the Water Department.
The 501(c)(3) organization will be building a new distribution center more than three times the size of the existing facility in Sylacauga.
The food distribution network is run by about 750 volunteers and two employees: Jim Jones and his wife Linda of Alpine.
“We’ve been sharing with food insecure children and adults in central Alabama since 2011, but our main focus is on children,” Jones said. “We deliver 2,500 calorie food packs to 38 different schools 46 weeks out of the year. … We’ll be providing food for about 4,700 people per month once school starts. That will include 2,000 kids and 2,700 adults, including the people who will pick up at our warehouse in Sylacauga.
"The primary requirement is hunger.”
ACFS is expected to close on the property in the next couple of weeks. The cost has been paid up front, and the next phase is expected to begin with no outstanding debt.
After that, “the funding will determine the buildout schedule. We’re looking at about $2 million for the new building, and we’ll start when we have the cash in hand. It will probably take about a year from there, whenever God wills it,” Jones said.
The new facility on the Childersburg property will be 25,000 square feet.
Alabama Childhood Food Solutions is operating out of an 8,000-square-foot facility in Sylacauga, “but soon we’re going to need something much larger,” Jones said.
The current building is on property leased from Marble City Baptist Church.
“They have been very good to us,” Jones said. “But we need a larger facility, and the Childersburg location will be easier to get to from Shelby, Talladega and Coosa counties, and for us to deliver to those areas. And the city of Childersburg has been very helpful to us in making this happen.”
ACFS has partnered with 35 churches, three Walmarts, the Publix in Chelsea, the Aldi and Sprouts locations in Inverness and the Piggly-Wiggly in Mount Laurel to move about 3,000 pounds of food on each of four days of the week.
“We also cooperate with the food banks in Birmingham for some USDA programs, as well as with Chick-Fil-A and Milo’s locations in the area, and with seven different school systems,” Jones said.
And the number of people they serve is only expected to increase.
“Right now, we can feed about 10,000 people per month maximum, but inflation and finances are taking a toll on a lot of people who had limited funding in the first place,” he said.
Jones is a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, and his wife is a retired operating room nurse.
“We’re very excited about what God will provide,” he said. “After all, hunger doesn’t take a day off.”