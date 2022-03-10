Alabama automotive association will offer 30 scholarships to state residents in technical education

The Alabama Automotive Manufacturers Association and the Alabama Community College System announced Tuesday that it will be offering 30 scholarships for Alabama residents interested in pursuing a technical education certificate or associates degree in programs related to the auto industry.
The scholarships, $1,800 each, are available to students in relevant fields with a grade point average of at least 2.5. Deadline to apply is March 31.
“We are very fortunate here at (Central Alabama Community College) to support workforce programs for the automotive industry, and we encourage anyone interested to apply,” CACC Dean of Workforce Michael Barnett said. “The automotive industry is a major part of the economic growth in the state of Alabama, and we have numerous industry specific companies in our service area. This is a great opportunity for our students who are enrolled or are planning to enroll in these programs.”
Last year, three CACC students were awarded scholarships under a similar program.
Eligible CACC programs include automotive manufacturing technology, automotive manufacturing, computer numerical control, engineering technology, industrial electronics technology, industrial maintenance technology, injection molding, logistics, machine shop and tool technology, manufacturing technology mechatronics or welding technology. Scholarship funds may be used for summer or fall 2022 tuition, books and fees associated with the approved program of study.
In addition to the completed application, potential scholarship recipients must submit a resume, a 500-word essay on why they want to work in Alabama’s auto industry, a signed reference letter, a high school or college transcript and a headshot photo.
For more information or an application form, visit dreamitdoitalabma.com/aama/.