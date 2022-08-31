AKA Sorority education foundation endows scholarship honoring Talladega's Adams

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.’s Educational Advancement Foundation has endowed a scholarship to benefit college and university students honoring business leader and Talladega College Trustee Dr. Tracey Morant Adams.
The funds were presented for the scholarship during a ceremony in Birmingham honoring Adams on her election as the 27th South Eastern Regional Director of AKA. Her responsibilities in that office involve presiding over the operations and activities of more than 116 chapters and more than 12,000 members in the states of Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama.