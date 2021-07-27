AIDB will celebrate endowment honoring former student

Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind will host the celebration of an endowment honoring former Alabama School for the Deaf student Jesika Kitchens on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Manning Hall.
The new endowment will go to support student life activities and indigent needs at ASD.
Jesika’s grandfather, Jimmy Kitchens, is a NASCAR driver coach, according to a news release announcing the event.
According to the release, when Jesika was at AIDB, he promised that he would one day give back to AIDB as a thank you for helping her.
Donors include the NASCAR Foundation, 71 MVP of Daytona, Florida; Randy Dye and Jeep Beach Daytona.
Jesika, her family and some of the donors are expected for the ceremony, according to the release.