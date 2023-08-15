 Skip to main content
AIDB trustees name Dr. Dennis Gilliam their next president

Dr. Dennis Gilliam interviews for the position of president of Alabama Institute of Deaf and Blind with AIDB Board of Trustees Monday at the Helen Keller School of Alabama. Dr. Gilliam currently holds the position of vice president of AIDB; the institution's board hired him for the top spot Monday.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Dr. Dennis Gilliam has been named 18th president of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.

Gilliam was unanimously chosen by the AIDB board of trustees Monday following following an interview process for him and the other finalist for the position, Christopher Woodfill.