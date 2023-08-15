AIDB trustees name Dr. Dennis Gilliam their next president

Dr. Dennis Gilliam has been named 18th president of the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
Gilliam was unanimously chosen by the AIDB board of trustees Monday following following an interview process for him and the other finalist for the position, Christopher Woodfill.
“This is a tremendous honor,” Gilliam said. “I promise I will make AIDB proud, and help to bring it to the next level.”
The details of his contract will be worked out starting Tuesday, but the board did agree to a start date of Sept. 1 and a starting salary of $230,000 per year.
Gilliam has worked for AIDB in various capacities for nearly three decades, but he told the board that his connection goes back even further than that.
“My paternal grandmother was 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighed 98 pounds, and was a farm worker all her life,” he said. “She had five children, and three of them were deaf. She was told that none of them would ever grow up to be anything else other than farm workers. So this little lady from Fayette, Alabama, loaded up the whole family Clampett style and drove to Talladega.”
One of those children was Gilliam’s father, who passed away last week.
“He could tell you the names of all of his teachers, all of his classmates and all of his favorite parts of going to ASD,” Gilliam said. “He could tell you all about how much he enjoyed participating in Future Farmers of America. He couldn’t tell where his keys were, but he could tell you all about his time here.”
His father went to Galludet University and worked for the Washington Post for a time, earning about $22,000 per year. Then he got the call to come back to ASD, took the opportunity in a heartbeat and moved his wife (“kicking and screaming”) back to his alma mater in Talladega — where he would be making about $8,000 per year.
Gilliam himself attended Talladega HIgh School, but said he was always a part of the AIDB family.
Gilliam earned a Doctor of Education, Deaf Studies Deaf Education from Lamar University; Educational Administration Certification from the University of Montevallo; Visual Impairment Education Certification from The University of Alabama at Birmingham; and a Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts in Secondary Education, Mathematics from The University of Alabama. Gilliam also completed the STAR/CAEBER/AEBPD Schools on Bi-Lingual/Bi-Cultural (Deaf) Education program. His first job at AIDB was as a teacher at the ASB. He was hired by Principal Ronnie Garrett, just before Garrett retired, he said.
Garrett now serves as an AIDB trustee, and actually made the motion to appoint Gilliam as president.
The other figure who loomed large in Gilliam’s interview was the man who served as AIDB president for the past decade, Dr. John Mascia.
“I learned a tremendous deal from him,” Gilliam said. “I think we have a similar leadership style, in that we both want information from the people doing the work, and a tendency to listen more and talk less. About 10 years ago, he actually called me into his office and told me I needed to change my approach, that I needed to do more investigation before taking action. He said I’d go nowhere until I did that. He giggles about that conversation to this day.”
He added later, “I’m very thankful to Dr. Mascia and to all of those around this table ..No matter what you decide, AIDB is still my home, I love what I do here and the opportunities to learn and grow over the last 30 years.”
Gilliam also said Mascia taught a great deal about “pushing into the legislature in Montgomery” and about handling the increasingly large sums of money involved in the school’s budgets in the past few years. While he has never had to handle anything like the institutes’ $123 million total budget, he said he had dealt with very large contracts with outside agencies and portions of the budget in his capacity as vice president of instructional programs.
When asked about his greatest accomplishment so far, he pointed the the growing reach of various programs outside Talladega and all over the state and region, including the regional center in Decatur, now currently in development.
“I’m thrilled that has been able to reach a larger group of people, and I am proud that I have helped facilitate that,” he said. “Alabama is now at the forefront. People didn’t know the great work we were doing, but now great schools all over the country see what we’re doing and are coming to us.
Although Woodfuill was ultimately not offered the job, his status as a finalist was a landmark in and of itself. Woodfill described himself as “profoundly deaf and very low vision,” and was interviewed through a sign language interpreter.
He said he was educated at the School for the Deaf in Wisconsin, where he has also taught, and currently works for the Helen Keller National Center in New York state.