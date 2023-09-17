AIDB to host health fair Oct. 11

Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind’s Senior Services is hosting a “Fall Back Into Healthy Living” health fair on Wednesday, Oct. 11, in the Gilchrist Room at the Alabama School for the Deaf from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to all.
Dr. Wes Stubblefield of the Alabama Department of Public Health and Megan Karens of Citizens Baptist Medical Center will be the featured speakers. The will also be free COVID and flu vaccines available, hearing and vision screenings, health education and refreshments.